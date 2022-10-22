Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Mainly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.