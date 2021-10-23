Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.