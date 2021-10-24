 Skip to main content
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

