Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.