 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Danville: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert