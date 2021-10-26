Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.