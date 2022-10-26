Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.