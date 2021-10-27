 Skip to main content
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

