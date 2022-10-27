This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
