Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.