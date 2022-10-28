 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

