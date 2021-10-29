Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.