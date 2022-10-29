 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

