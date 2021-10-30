 Skip to main content
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

