Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

