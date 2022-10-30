This evening's outlook for Danville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
