Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
