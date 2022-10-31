Danville's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Danville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
