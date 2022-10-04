Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.