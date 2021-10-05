 Skip to main content
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

