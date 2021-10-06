Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Danville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Danville