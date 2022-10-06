This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
This evening's outlook for Danville: Rain and wind. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. L…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. …
This evening in Danville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Danville temperatures will…