Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

