Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Danville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.