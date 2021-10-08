Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
