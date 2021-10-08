Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.