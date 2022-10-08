 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

