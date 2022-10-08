This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…