Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

