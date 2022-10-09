This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…