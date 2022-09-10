For the drive home in Danville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Danville. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
