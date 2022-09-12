Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.