Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
