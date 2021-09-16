Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.