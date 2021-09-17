Danville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is only a 22% chance…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.