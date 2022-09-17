Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degre…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect c…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Danville will see warm temperatures this Wedn…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. There is…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursd…