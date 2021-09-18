 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

