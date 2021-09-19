For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
