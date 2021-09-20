 Skip to main content
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

