This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are showi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is only a 22% chance…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.