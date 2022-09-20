Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
