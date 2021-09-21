For the drive home in Danville: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
