Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.