This evening's outlook for Danville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Cooler. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are showi…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is only a 22% chance…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm tem…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay …
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.