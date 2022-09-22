 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

