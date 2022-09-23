For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Danville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
