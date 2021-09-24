For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
