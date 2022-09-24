 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

