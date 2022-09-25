This evening in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Danville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
