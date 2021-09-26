Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Danville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's weather foreca…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
It will be a warm day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are showi…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay …
This evening's outlook for Danville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Danville will see warm tem…