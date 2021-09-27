For the drive home in Danville: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
