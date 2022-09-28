 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

