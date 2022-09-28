Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
