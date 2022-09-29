 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

