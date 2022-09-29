For the drive home in Danville: Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Danville. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. P…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Danville. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomo…