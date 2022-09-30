 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Rain and wind. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

