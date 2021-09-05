Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
