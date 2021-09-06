 Skip to main content
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

